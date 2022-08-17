Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Update

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,461. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

