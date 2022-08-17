ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex
In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,123. The company has a market cap of $112.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
