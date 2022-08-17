ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,123. The company has a market cap of $112.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

