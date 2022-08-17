China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 269,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 113,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.58. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.