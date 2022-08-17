Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

