Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Activity

CSX Price Performance

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

