Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Booking stock opened at $2,151.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,897.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,127.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

