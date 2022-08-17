Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.92.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

