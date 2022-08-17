Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

