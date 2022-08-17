Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

