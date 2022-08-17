Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 311,766 shares.The stock last traded at $50.31 and had previously closed at $54.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $635.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.