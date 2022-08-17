Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 27,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,766. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $608.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

