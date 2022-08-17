Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 3.6 %

CSSE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 672,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.