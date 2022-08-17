Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

LNG stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $162.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.