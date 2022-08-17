Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile
