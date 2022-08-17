Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

