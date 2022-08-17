ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $792,867.98 and approximately $338,860.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.34 or 0.99877475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00049973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025587 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001422 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

