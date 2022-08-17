Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $482.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

