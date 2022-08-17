Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $482.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.