Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth $14,416,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,178. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

