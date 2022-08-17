Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG remained flat at $10.03 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 164.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 304,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

