Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerner

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

