Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

CERE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

