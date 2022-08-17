Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CERE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.09.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
