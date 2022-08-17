Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.28.

About Central Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

