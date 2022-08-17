Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Central Japan Railway Price Performance
Central Japan Railway stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.28.
About Central Japan Railway
