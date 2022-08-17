Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 40,140,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 308,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,425,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after buying an additional 5,413,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,413,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,039,000 after buying an additional 241,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,696,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after buying an additional 3,289,147 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,582,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 3,401,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,560,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 3,488,800 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

