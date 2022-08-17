Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Celularity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celularity stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,757. Celularity has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 122.50%. Research analysts predict that Celularity will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the first quarter worth $96,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

