Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.
NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,203. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
