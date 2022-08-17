Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,203. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion Co. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

