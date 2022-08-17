Ceera Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.51. 74,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

