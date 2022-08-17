Ceera Investments LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,031. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

