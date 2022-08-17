Ceera Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Kyndryl worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KD traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 11,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

