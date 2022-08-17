Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 926,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 893,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

