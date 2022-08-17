Ceera Investments LLC Buys 14,051 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Vontier by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,453. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

