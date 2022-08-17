CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.46

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 3096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,765. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after buying an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

