CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.46

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 3096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,765. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
