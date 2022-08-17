Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 634.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.42. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,135. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Further Reading

