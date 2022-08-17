Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $195.93. 18,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

