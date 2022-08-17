Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.