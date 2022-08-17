Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $3,034,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

