Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $245.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.