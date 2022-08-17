Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,319 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 627.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 351,294 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $8,926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

