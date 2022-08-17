Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

