Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,722.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,513,722.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

