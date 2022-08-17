Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,440 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PMT opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.