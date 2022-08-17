Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,276,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,762.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

