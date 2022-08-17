Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.39 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

