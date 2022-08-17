Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 40,567 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.59. 414,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 525.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.