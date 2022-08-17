Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 40,567 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.59. 414,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 525.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

