Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for 2.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,867.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of PECO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,099. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 119.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

