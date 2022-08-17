Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,205 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VIOG stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.04. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.77 and a 12 month high of $249.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24.

