Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,294. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06.

