Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 676,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,129. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $176.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

