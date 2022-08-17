Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Cansortium Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Cansortium
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.