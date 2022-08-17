Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

