Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 13.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 1,652,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,622,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.15.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.