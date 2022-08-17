Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.96 and a 52 week high of C$11.89.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
