Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.96 and a 52 week high of C$11.89.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

